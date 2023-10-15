Air traffic to increase threefold in 15 years: State Minister Mahbub Ali

An Alitalia airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

Air traffic in Bangladesh is projected to increase three times in the upcoming 15 years, State Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said on Sunday.

At the 58th conference of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at Hotel Sonargaon, he said, "Over the past decade, air traffic in the country has nearly doubled, encompassing both passenger and cargo transportation, and this growth is expected to continue, resulting in a threefold increase in the next 15 years."

The State Minister inaugurated the five-day conference organised by the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority. It commenced on Sunday and will continue until 19 October, providing a platform for aviation stakeholders to discuss the sector's development.

Mahbub Ali expressed confidence in Bangladesh's potential in the aviation sector, emphasising the government's commitment to fostering its growth under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that the nation's aviation sector is making significant strides on the global stage thanks to the resolute leadership of the Prime Minister. This progress is marked by the remarkable growth in air connectivity, fostering development and prosperity.

"Simultaneously, there is a concerted effort to ensure the timely expansion of air infrastructure nationwide, aimed at enhancing passenger services."

The State Minister also highlighted the country's commitment to enhancing technical and public efficiency and ensuring safe and efficient air navigation. Several development projects have already been completed at airports, including the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Additionally, various other developments are making rapid progress.

Chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshal Md Mafidur Rahman presided over the conference's opening ceremony. International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) President Salvatore Sciacchitano, Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar Gómez, Regional Director Tao Ma, and several aviation leaders from different countries were also present.

A significant international presence was noted at the event, with around 500 foreign delegates representing 47 countries and 13 international organisations participating in the conference.