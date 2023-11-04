Air Premia expands wings on Dhaka-Seoul route

South Korea's budget carrier Air Premia launched scheduled flights on the Seoul-Dhaka-Seoul route on 24 October.

The airline operates one weekly flight every Tuesday between Seoul and Dhaka, using a Boeing 787-900 aircraft with 56 premium and 282 economy seats, according to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport sources.

South Korea is one of the lucrative destinations for Bangladeshi workers. Around 30,000 Bangladeshi workers have been dispatched to South Korea through the Employment Permit System.

Air Premia's new route appears to be driven by Bangladeshi workers in South Korea, the wider diaspora, and significant freight demand, reports Simple Flying.

According to booking data, the Seoul-Dhaka point-to-point market had approximately 36,000 roundtrip passengers between January and August 2023. With passenger traffic up by about 7% versus the same eight months in 2019, it is a good foundation on which to build.

With Air Premia, the number of operating foreign carriers has increased to 34 in Bangladesh.

Besides Dhaka, Air Premia also flies to Los Angeles, Bangkok, Tokyo Narita, Frankfurt, Newark, Ho Chi Minh City, Barcelona, Oslo, and others.