Air force must adopt new tech, says air chief at int'l flight safety seminar

Participants at the closing ceremony of the three-day 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024 on 23 October. Photo: Courtesy

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan said that due to rapid technological advancements, today's airmen, technicians, and aviation personnel must constantly adapt to new challenges.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, which concluded on Wednesday (23 October) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

The air chief stressed that keeping up with technological developments is crucial to ensuring flight safety as the aviation industry evolves.

He distributed certificates among the participants and called for stronger relationships between global aviation authorities through valuable discussions and experience-sharing. Praising the active participation of international representatives, he highlighted the benefits of sharing experiences to promote flight safety.

In his closing speech, the air chief paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent student-mass uprising in Bangladesh, expressing hope that their bravery would inspire air force personnel to fulfil their duties.

He reiterated the importance of building a modern, well-equipped, professional air force to meet national responsibilities.

The seminar, which began on 21 October, focused on the theme "Promoting Flight Safety by Embracing Technological Advancements." Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan inaugurated the event.

Air Vice Marshal Md Sharif Uddin Sarkar, assistant chief of air staff (planning), and Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, chairman of CAAB, also spoke at the event.

Representatives from the Bangladesh Air Force and CAAB, the Air Forces of Bahrain, Indonesia, Myanmar, Russia, Qatar, Maldives, China, Kenya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Zimbabwe, as well as the

Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh, MIST, and major domestic civilian airlines, attended the seminar.