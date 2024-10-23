Air force must adopt new tech, says air chief at int'l flight safety seminar

Aviation

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:31 pm

Related News

Air force must adopt new tech, says air chief at int'l flight safety seminar

The air chief stressed that keeping up with technological developments is crucial to ensuring flight safety as the aviation industry evolves

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:31 pm
Participants at the closing ceremony of the three-day 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024 on 23 October. Photo: Courtesy
Participants at the closing ceremony of the three-day 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024 on 23 October. Photo: Courtesy

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan said that due to rapid technological advancements, today's airmen, technicians, and aviation personnel must constantly adapt to new challenges.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day 7th International Flight Safety Seminar 2024, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, which concluded on Wednesday (23 October) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

The air chief stressed that keeping up with technological developments is crucial to ensuring flight safety as the aviation industry evolves.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He distributed certificates among the participants and called for stronger relationships between global aviation authorities through valuable discussions and experience-sharing. Praising the active participation of international representatives, he highlighted the benefits of sharing experiences to promote flight safety.

In his closing speech, the air chief paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent student-mass uprising in Bangladesh, expressing hope that their bravery would inspire air force personnel to fulfil their duties.

He reiterated the importance of building a modern, well-equipped, professional air force to meet national responsibilities.

The seminar, which began on 21 October, focused on the theme "Promoting Flight Safety by Embracing Technological Advancements." Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan inaugurated the event. 

Air Vice Marshal Md Sharif Uddin Sarkar, assistant chief of air staff (planning), and Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, chairman of CAAB, also spoke at the event.

Representatives from the Bangladesh Air Force and CAAB, the Air Forces of Bahrain, Indonesia, Myanmar, Russia, Qatar, Maldives, China, Kenya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Zimbabwe, as well as the

Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh, MIST, and major domestic civilian airlines, attended the seminar.

Bangladesh

Air force / Bangladesh / tech

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

2h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos