Air Force fully capable of protecting country’s airspace, says Chief of Staff

Aviation

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Air Force is totally capable of protecting the airspace of the country, said Chief of Air Staff, Shaikh Abdul Hannan, on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the three-day Bangladesh Air Force annual exercise, "WINTEX-2022," is in full swing, says a press release.

As part of the exercise, BAF pilots are conducting various types of missions with helicopters, jet fighters, and transport aircraft, practicing air combat tactics and procedures since 6 March 2022. 

All such missions include Combat Air Patrol (CAP), ground attack, troops and logistics transportation, tactical reconnaissance, Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) and Combat Air Support (CAS) for land and maritime forces. 

The exercise mission and activities are carried out all across Bangladesh airspace from six major BAF bases and its different units in Shamshernagar, Tangail, Sudharampur, Lalmonirhat, Rasulpur, Bogura, and Barishal. 

Apart from different aircraft and helicopters, all BAF and Air Defence Radar personnel, and Surface to Air Missile (SAM) units, are also taking part in this exercise. 

Chief of Air Staff, Shaikh Abdul Hannan, visited BAF Base Bangabandhu in Dhaka, BAF Base Sheikh Hasina in Cox's Bazar, and BAF Base Zahurul Haque in Chattogram to observe the exercises today.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After witnessing the exercise at Chattogram, the Air Chief said that the Bangladesh Air Force is fully capable of protecting the airspace of the country. 

He also said that after learning from this exercise, our pilots would attain greater efficiency in their profession. 

The main objective of "WINTEX-2022" is to assess present BAF capability and also to identify different weaknesses to further improve through evaluation of tactics and acquisition of assets. 

Overall, this exercise is surely going to expand BAF capability to safeguard our national airspace in the coming days. 

