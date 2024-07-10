Air China launches Dhaka-Beijing direct flight

Aviation

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 10:04 pm

It will add new dimensions to the expansion of trade between the two countries, said Civil Aviation Minister Faruk Khan

An aircraft of Air China Airlines. Photo: Collected
Air China Limited, the national flag carrier of China, has launched direct flight on Dhaka-Beijing route today (10 July) to meet the demand for visits between the two countries.

Inaugurating the flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said the direct flight on Dhaka-Beijing route will add new dimensions to the expansion of trade between the two countries.

"The direct flight symbolises the strengthening bonds of friendship, cooperation, and development between Bangladesh and China. This connection will provide Bangladeshi citizens, businesspeople, and students with the ease of traveling directly to Beijing," he said. 

The minister also expressed hope that the new route will bring positive impacts across various sectors, including tourism.

He mentioned that currently there are direct flights from Dhaka to Kunming and Guangzhou in China. 

"Today, Air China has inaugurated its direct Dhaka-Beijing flights. Starting on 15 July, China Southern Airlines will also begin operating on the same route. In the future, we plan to launch direct flights from Dhaka to additional destinations in China. This will further enhance our connectivity," he added.

