Air Astra kicks off domestic flights today

Aviation

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 11:54 am

Air Astra kicks off domestic flights today

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 11:54 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Private airline Air Astra launched its first commercial flight in the country on Thursday (24 November).

The first flight of Air Astra took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Cox's Bazar at 8 am, said a press release.

From today, Air Astra is set to operate three flights on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and two on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

From today, Air Astra operates three flights on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and two on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route.

The minimum one-way fare from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been fixed at Tk4,800 and from Dhaka to Chittagong at Tk3,695.

Air Astra started operation with two ATR72-600 aircraft. Two more aircraft are scheduled to be delivered within 2022.

By 2023, Air Astra's fleet will grow to 10 aircraft. The ATR72-600 is the most modern turboprop in the world with a capacity to carry 70 passengers in a comfortable, quiet cabin.

