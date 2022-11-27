3rd terminal of Shahjalal Airport likely to open in October 2023: CAAB

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman has said it will be possible to open the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for air traffic in October 2023.

He shared the information at a view exchange meeting with the newly elected committee of Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) at CAAB office in Kurmitola Sunday (27 November).

The CAAB chief also noted that the construction of the third terminal is progressing swiftly and so far 51% work has been completed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the partial operation of the third terminal, said a press release of ATJFB.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman also said the third terminal will be fully functional by the end of 2024.

ATJFB President Tanzim Anwar led the delegation on behalf of the organisation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in December 2019 inaugurated the construction works of the terminal which will cost Tk21,399 crore. When the project was first conceived, its outlay was projected at Tk 13,610 crore.

Around two crore passengers will be able to use the airport following construction of the third terminal, 70% of the funding for which is coming from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

About the progress of the construction work of the terminal, the CAAB boss said, from now on, the pace of the work will become faster in the next one year.

"Different types of equipment are going to be installed at the terminal. Later calibration and adjustment of that equipment will have to be ensured which will take time," he added.

Explaining the delay in starting the second phase work of third terminal, the CAAB chairman said, approval from the donor organization—JICA was needed for some additional works including construction of the VVIP terminal.

"Getting approval from JICA in this regard was delayed. Besides, we will have to change the Development Project Proposal (DPP) and needs the government's nod to this end," said the CAAB chief.

The three-storeyed terminal building, which will be 2.30 lakh square metres, will be built by Mitsubishi and Fujita of Japan and Samsung of Korea.

It will have 115 check-in counters, 64 departure and 64 arrival immigration desks, 27 baggage scanning machines, 40 scanning machines, 12 boarding bridges, 16 carousels and 11 body scanners.

There will also be new car parking facility for 1,230 vehicles, a new 63,000 square metre import and export cargo complex, a 5.42 lakh square metre apron for 37 aircrafts, among others, according to civil aviation ministry officials.