3rd terminal of Shahjalal Airport likely to open in October 2023: CAAB

Aviation

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:45 pm

Related News

3rd terminal of Shahjalal Airport likely to open in October 2023: CAAB

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman has said it will be possible to open the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for air traffic in October 2023. 

He shared the information at a view exchange meeting with the newly elected committee of Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) at CAAB office in Kurmitola Sunday (27 November).

The CAAB chief also noted that the construction of the third terminal is progressing swiftly and so far 51% work has been completed. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the partial operation of the third terminal, said a press release of ATJFB. 

 Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman also said the third terminal will be fully functional by the end of 2024. 

ATJFB President Tanzim Anwar led the delegation on behalf of the organisation. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in December 2019 inaugurated the construction works of the terminal which will cost Tk21,399 crore.  When the project was first conceived, its outlay was projected at Tk 13,610 crore. 

Around two crore passengers will be able to use the airport following construction of the third terminal, 70% of the funding for which is coming from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

About the progress of the construction work of the terminal, the CAAB boss said, from now on, the pace of the work will become faster in the next one year. 

"Different types of equipment are going to be installed at the terminal. Later calibration and adjustment of that equipment will have to be ensured which will take time," he added. 

Explaining the delay in starting the second phase work of third terminal, the CAAB chairman said, approval from the donor organization—JICA was needed for some additional works including construction of the VVIP terminal. 

"Getting approval from JICA in this regard was delayed. Besides, we will have to change the Development Project Proposal (DPP) and needs the government's nod to this end," said the CAAB chief. 

The three-storeyed terminal building, which will be 2.30 lakh square metres, will be built by Mitsubishi and Fujita of Japan and Samsung of Korea.

It will have 115 check-in counters, 64 departure and 64 arrival immigration desks, 27 baggage scanning machines, 40 scanning machines, 12 boarding bridges, 16 carousels and 11 body scanners.

There will also be new car parking facility for 1,230 vehicles, a new 63,000 square metre import and export cargo complex, a 5.42 lakh square metre apron for 37 aircrafts, among others, according to civil aviation ministry officials.

Top News

CAAB / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

7h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

2h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

23h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

1d | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court