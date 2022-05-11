5 Biman officials suspended over collision between 2 planes at Dhaka airport hanger

Five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, including its principal engineer, have been suspended over recent collision between two aircraft at the hangar of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The suspended staff are- Principal Engineer Badrul Islam, Engineers Mainul Islam, Bahaul Islam and Selim Hossain, and GSE Operator Hafizur Rahman.

"Temporary departmental action has been taken against them. Final action will be taken after investigation," Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker told media on Wednesday night.

On 10 April, a Dubai-bound flight of Biman hit another Boeing aircraft at the hangar in the Dhaka Airport.

The weather radar in front of the Boeing 8 was damaged and the vertical stabiliser at the rear of Boeing 737 was broken.

State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali expressed anger over the incident after inspecting the planes on Monday.

He instructed that action be taken after investigating whether the incident was an accident or an act of sabotage.

Biman formed a committee on 13 April to investigate the matter following the directive of the minister.