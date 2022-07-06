3 Biman officers suspended over recent collision of two aircrafts at Dhaka airport

Three engineers, who were found primarily responsible for the collision between two Boeing aircrafts in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 3 July, have been suspended.

Chief Engineer Md Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury, Engineering Officer Shah Haque Newaz and Junior Technical Officer Nurul Alam have been temporarily dismissed from duty.

The national flag carrier issued an order on 5 July (Tuesday) stating that the suspension order would take effect immediately.

"Earlier on Monday, a four-member inquiry committee was formed, headed by Biman's Chief of Flight Safety Captain Enamul Haque Talukder. Those responsible have been suspended in the light of the committee's recommendation," read the letter.

Two Boeing aircrafts of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines got damaged after a collision at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Sunday (3 July) night.

The collision took place between a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and a Boeing 737 aircraft and the wings of the two aircrafts were damaged in the incident.

The Boeing 787 arrived at the Dhaka airport from Singapore on Sunday night.

The plane was taken to the hangar for routine maintenance at around 9pm. A Boeing 737 aircraft was already in the hangar at that time.

The Dreamliner, while attempting to enter the hanger, collided with the wing of the Boeing 737 which resulted in damage to the left and right wings of the Boeing 737 and 787 respectively.

This is the 6th such incident to have occurred since mid-February this year, leading to several aircraft being grounded.

Aviation experts said that these incidents could have been avoided with careful operation of the aircraft and advanced maintenance.

Earlier on 16 June, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner of Biman collided with the boarding bridge at the HSIA.

A Trolley of the US-Bangla Airlines has hit a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Shahjalal Airport on June 6.

On 11 April, a flight to Dubai had to be cancelled after the nose of a Boeing aircraft hit the tail of another aircraft at the hangar. Both the aircraft – Boeing 737 and Boeing 777 – were scratched during handling.

On 6 March, another Boeing was damaged when a bird hit collided with its engine during landing at the Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport.

On 15 February, a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman was brought back from Malaysia after a windshield crack was noticed mid-flight en route to Kuala Lumpur two days earlier.

At present there are 21 aircrafts in Biman's fleet. Of these, four are Boeing 787 Dreamliner, three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, four Boeing 777-300ER, six Boeing 737-800 and five Dash-8.