3 Biman officers suspended over recent collision of two aircrafts at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

3 Biman officers suspended over recent collision of two aircrafts at Dhaka airport

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 09:22 pm
3 Biman officers suspended over recent collision of two aircrafts at Dhaka airport

Three engineers, who were found primarily responsible for the collision between two Boeing aircrafts in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 3 July, have been suspended.

Chief Engineer Md Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury, Engineering Officer Shah Haque Newaz and Junior Technical Officer Nurul Alam have been temporarily dismissed from duty.

The national flag carrier issued an order on 5 July (Tuesday) stating that the suspension order would take effect immediately.

"Earlier on Monday, a four-member inquiry committee was formed, headed by Biman's Chief of Flight Safety Captain Enamul Haque Talukder. Those responsible have been suspended in the light of the committee's recommendation," read the letter.

Two Boeing aircrafts of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines got damaged after a collision at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Sunday (3 July) night.

The collision took place between a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and a Boeing 737 aircraft and the wings of the two aircrafts were damaged in the incident.

The Boeing 787 arrived at the Dhaka airport from Singapore on Sunday night.

The plane was taken to the hangar for routine maintenance at around 9pm. A Boeing 737 aircraft was already in the hangar at that time.

The Dreamliner, while attempting to enter the hanger, collided with the wing of the Boeing 737 which resulted in damage to the left and right wings of the Boeing 737 and 787 respectively.

This is the 6th such incident to have occurred since mid-February this year, leading to several aircraft being grounded.

Aviation experts said that these incidents could have been avoided with careful operation of the aircraft and advanced maintenance.

Earlier on 16 June, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner of Biman collided with the boarding bridge at the HSIA.

A Trolley of the US-Bangla Airlines has hit a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Shahjalal Airport on June 6.

On 11 April, a flight to Dubai had to be cancelled after the nose of a Boeing aircraft hit the tail of another aircraft at the hangar. Both the aircraft – Boeing 737 and Boeing 777 – were scratched during handling.

On 6 March, another Boeing was damaged when a bird hit collided with its engine during landing at the Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport.

On 15 February, a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman was brought back from Malaysia after a windshield crack was noticed mid-flight en route to Kuala Lumpur two days earlier.

At present there are 21 aircrafts in Biman's fleet. Of these, four are Boeing 787 Dreamliner, three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, four Boeing 777-300ER, six Boeing 737-800 and five Dash-8.

Top News

Biman aircraft / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport / suspension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

11h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

12h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

36m | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

3h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’