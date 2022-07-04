2 Biman aircraft damaged at Dhaka airport 

Two aircraft of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines got damaged at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Sunday.

The collision took place between a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and a Boeing 737 aircraft.

The wings of the two aircraft were damaged in the incident, confirmed Biman General Manager (PR) Tahera Khondoker to The Business Standard.

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," she added.

The Boeing 787 arrived at the Dhaka airport from Singapore yesterday night.

The plane was taken to the hangar for routine maintenance at around 9pm. A Boeing 737 aircraft was already in the hangar at that time.

The Dreamliner, while attempting to enter the hanger, collided with the wing of the Boeing 737 which resulted in damage to the left and right wings of the Boeing 737 and 787 respectively.

