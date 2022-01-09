2 additional Biman flights on Dhaka-Dubai route on 11, 12 Jan

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will have two additional flights on the Dhaka-Dubai route on 11 and 12 January.

The additional flights will be operated due to increasing passenger demand and for the convenience of remittance fighters, reads a press release.

Biman Flight BG4047 will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on 11 and 12 January at 11:30am local time and reach Dubai at 3:30pm local time.

According to the Dubai Travel Advisory, passengers are requested to be present at the airport at least eight hours before departure with the required documents to complete all the activities, added the release.