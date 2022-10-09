135 passengers fly to Muscat after being stuck at Ctg airport for 3 days

After being stuck for three days at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport due to engine damage on an Oman Air, 135 passengers finally managed to fly to Muscat.

The flight left the Chattogram airport at 3 pm on Sunday (9 October) for Muscat International Airport after fixing the problem, said the airport Director Wing Commander Farhad Hossain.

"An Oman Air flight was scheduled to depart from the airport at 10:15 am on 6 October. The flight was postponed after a leak was detected in the aircraft's left engine. The flight took off after experts from Oman Airways resolved the problem," the director added.