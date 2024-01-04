13 passenger flights diverted due to heavy fog at Dhaka airport

A total of 13 passenger flights have been diverted between 2am and 9am today due to heavy fog in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"Today from 02:00am to 09:00am, 13 passenger flights were diverted due to heavy fog at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and landed at Kolkata, Hyderabad, Sylhet and Chattogram airports," Dhaka Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam said.

He said the flight operations started going back to normal after 9:40am as the fog began to clear away.

A day before, dense fog caused six international flights to be diverted to Sylhet and Chattogram airports after failing to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport between 12:00am and 8:30am.

The diverted flights returned to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after 9:00am after the weather returned to normal.

The Met Office forecast stated that there may be moderate to thick fog over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon Friday at places over the country.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog, it added.