13 passenger flights diverted due to heavy fog at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 10:31 am

Related News

13 passenger flights diverted due to heavy fog at Dhaka airport

The flights were diverted to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Sylhet and Chattogram airports

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 10:31 am
Representational photo of a flight during foggy weather/Courtesy
Representational photo of a flight during foggy weather/Courtesy

A total of 13 passenger flights have been diverted between 2am and 9am today due to heavy fog in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"Today from 02:00am to 09:00am, 13 passenger flights were diverted due to heavy fog at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and landed at Kolkata, Hyderabad, Sylhet and Chattogram airports," Dhaka Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam said.

He said the flight operations started going back to normal after 9:40am as the fog began to clear away. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A day before, dense fog caused six international flights to be diverted to Sylhet and Chattogram airports after failing to land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport between 12:00am and 8:30am.

The diverted flights returned to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after 9:00am after the weather returned to normal.

The Met Office forecast stated that there may be moderate to thick fog over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon Friday at places over the country.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog, it added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Flights / Flight Divert / fog / Bangladesh / Dhaka airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

4h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

4h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

4h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

4h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

3h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

15h | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

16h | Videos