Austrade, BGMEA discuss ways to boost trade, investment

The trade bodies of Bangladesh and Australia discussed issues of mutual interests including means of enhancing bilateral trade and investment by deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion was held between a delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by President Faruque Hassan and Daniel Boyer, Deputy CEO of Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Sydney on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiki.

Their discussion encompassed how both sides could work together to explore potential trade and investment sectors and achieve win-win results.

They also exchanged information regarding the current trade volume between the two countries and major challenges of increasing two-way trade.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised the Deputy CEO of Austrade of the investment opportunities being offered by Bangladesh alongside developing infrastructure, special economic zones and improved business climate.

He through Austrade invited Australian investors to come to Bangladesh and explore promising areas where they could make investment.

The BGMEA President briefed Austrade about the transformation of the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh into a safe and sustainable garment manufacturing hub.

He also pointed to the industry's aim to increase its apparel exports, especially high-value fashion items to the Australian market.

He highlighted the importance of knowledge and technology transfer to accelerate economic growth.

In the meeting, both sides expressed commitment and high optimism of working together to seize the opportunities for mutual benefits.

Other members of the BGMEA delegation were Vice President Shahidullah Azim, former Vice President Md Moshiul Azam Shajal, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh Md Mahbub ur Rahman and Director of Rose Intimates Limited Sanjay Kumar Naha.