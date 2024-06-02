Attaining SDGs possible thru setting specific goals, integrated efforts: Waseqa

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 07:32 pm

Attaining SDGs possible thru setting specific goals, integrated efforts: Waseqa

Bangladesh has become a ‘role model’ of development in the global arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while the country is also in the right direction in attaining the SDGs, she said

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan speaks at a workshop organised by the “Support to Sustainable Graduation” project under the Economic Relations Division (ERD) at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan speaks at a workshop organised by the "Support to Sustainable Graduation" project under the Economic Relations Division (ERD) at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy

Attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is possible through setting specific goals and effective coordination, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said today (2 June).

She said this while addressing a workshop titled "Strengthening partnership in attaining SDGs in the context of LDC graduation" organised by the "Support to Sustainable Graduation" project under the Economic Relations Division (ERD) held at the NEC-2 Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Noting that the goal of the farsighted leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was global development and establishing peace, she said, "Bangladesh has become a 'role model' of development in the global arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while the country is also in the right direction in attaining the SDGs."

Waseqa said that the private sector has a big role alongside the public sector in attaining the SDGs.

Emphasising raising the direct tax alongside decreasing the trend of tax exemption, the state minister said tax collection and tax exemption are almost the same and such practice does not exist in any country.

"There is no alternative to automation in tax collection. Those who are deterring the digitalization process will be brought under justice, if necessary," she said.

The state minister said it is not possible to stay in the global market through providing only tax support, rather the export income should have to be boosted through export diversification.

"Following LDC graduation, the revenue generation from customs will decline," she added.

Presided over by ERD Secretary M Shahriar Kader Siddiqui, additional secretary (SDG affairs, PMO) Mohammad Monirul Islam was the main discussant at the event. Additional secretary Dr Reazul Bashar made a power point presentation on LDC graduation and attainment of SDGs.

Senior officials of various ministries and divisions attended the workshop.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) / State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan / Bangladesh

