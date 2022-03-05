AST Malta to take 129 TEUs of goods to Italy from Ctg

As part of direct cargo shipment with European destinations, Malta-flagged AST Malta, which arrived at the Chattogram port anchorage on Friday morning, is set to transport 123 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of export goods to Italy.

Another vessel MV Songa Cheetah already reached Italy with 951 TEUs of containers after leaving the Chattogram port on 7 February.

"The shipment of Songa Cheetah marked the beginning of the first direct cargo shipment to Europe. AST Malta will take the remaining containers to Italy," said Omar Farooq, secretary to the Chattogram Port Authority.

AST Malta was scheduled to start for Italy on Saturday, he added.

Most products exported through the Chattogram port are from the garment industry and the direct shipment facility will play a vital role in delivering goods to European destinations.

To reach Italy MV Songa Cheetah took only 17 days, which previously took some 45-48 days.