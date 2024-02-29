Asia Pharma Expo: 751 companies from 36 nations in one venue

The Asia Pharma Expo 2024 commenced today, offering industry professionals a chance to delve into the latest advancements in technology, packaging, and production methods in the pharmaceutical sector.

The exhibition gathered 751 organisations from 36 countries under a single roof.

The three-day international exhibition, jointly organised by Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) and GPE Expo Private Limited, will continue till 2 March, from 10am to 6pm daily.

Aditya Jhurmarwala, director of GPE Expo, said the participating organisations exhibit different kinds of raw materials, machinery, packaging materials and services related to the pharmaceuticals industry.

This is the 15th edition of the fair and it is getting more popular among the industry people each year, he added.

Echoing similar sentiment, Md Abdul Motaleb, manager of Somatec Pharmaceuticals, said, this kind of fair is a blessing for the industry's development.

"Every day, new technologies are emerging in the pharmaceutical industry. Here at this exhibition, we have the chance to experience a variety of innovations from numerous suppliers all gathered in one location. This enables us to compare different options and make informed decisions about adopting new production methods," he said.

The Pharma Expo also provides support for pharmaceutical students to gain practical knowledge. Groups of students frequently attend the fair.

Bishnu Sikder, a pharmaceutical student at Prime Asia University, told TBS, "Our university encourages us to attend such fairs to gain practical insights. Here, we have the opportunity to familiarise ourselves with various types of machines and procedures related to pharmaceutical production. Universities or institutions cannot afford to purchase all these large machines for hands-on student education. Therefore, this fair is incredibly beneficial for us."

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the expo, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen urged pharmaceutical industry owners to maintain affordable medicine prices and to produce health equipment domestically. This, he emphasised, would ensure accessibility to medical services throughout the country.

"People will benefit if medical equipment and devices are produced in the country. Also, there is potential for exporting locally manufactured medical equipment abroad. Therefore, the country's pharmaceutical companies must prioritise the production of medical devices and equipment," he said.

The health minister highlighted the substantial expenses involved in importing items like heart rings, catheters, and various other equipment from abroad. This imposes a financial strain on the patients.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh manufactures 98 % of its own medications and exports them to 157 countries.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical industry leaders emphasised that pharmacies continue to sell drugs at a rate 30% below the current dollar price. They also said they are considering adjusting medicine prices.

Addressing as a special guest, Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan said Bangladesh is set to exit the list of least developed countries in 2026.

"The country will not be able to enjoy the privilege it is getting in pharmaceutical manufacturing after 2026. The health sector is likely to face significant challenges during this transition," Nazmul said, adding that robust preparation is required to address the impending future challenges.