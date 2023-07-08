Is aromatic rice ban dragging down agri exports?

Economy

Shawkat Ali
08 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 10:19 am

Related News

Is aromatic rice ban dragging down agri exports?

Shawkat Ali
08 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 10:19 am

The export of raw and processed agricultural products including vegetables, fruits, dry foods, rice, and spices saw a steep fall in the last fiscal, which exporters attribute mainly to the ban on aromatic rice export.

Local traders said aromatic rice is a major item in the widely diverse export basket of the country's agricultural products as it alone fetched around $9 million in export earnings in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Fewer exports of potatoes and cabbages also contributed to the slump in exports. 

According to Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, around $843 million worth of agri-products were exported in the fiscal year 2022-23 against the target of $1394.12 million, which was around 39.53% less than the target. 

Besides, exports of agri products witnessed a 27.47% year-on-year decline. Around $1162.25 million worth of products were exported in the fiscal year 2021-22, EPB data shows.

On 30 June 2022, the commerce ministry imposed a ban on the export of aromatic rice to control its price in the local rice market, which became volatile after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. 

The ban remains in place to date despite exporters' repeated calls for lifting it. A procedure to lift the ban is currently underway.  

Besides, around one lakh tonnes of potatoes and cabbages were exported in the fiscal year 2021-22. But in FY23, the amount did not even surpass 20,000 tonnes.

Exports of both commodities have declined, exporters say, due to a global economic slowdown created by the Russia-Ukraine war, weak packaging capacity, and a lag of competitiveness due to excessive cargo fares. 

Market analysts also believe that if exporters could not overcome packaging and processing weaknesses then Bangladeshi agri products have little chance of gaining a permanent hold in the global market.

Imran Hossain, a young entrepreneur who is working to develop the export market, told The Business Standard, "The initiatives taken by the government in testing, packaging and processing to increase the export of agricultural products will play a role in increasing exports. But the effort is very less than what is needed."

The government is working to modernise the central packing house at Shyampur, which is expected to be fully operational within a month. This packing lab will offer a set of tests for agri exports as well as facilities for advanced packaging, automated washing and drying plant, hot water treatment, and a cold room for cool shock to increase the safety and shelf life of vegetables and fruits.

At a recent event, Wahida Akter, the secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, expressed hope about this packing house while admitting that it is less than the need. 

"The number of such packing houses in India is more than 500, and countless in Thailand. We are just getting started. For this, the private sector has to come forward and invest," she said.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission sent a recommendation to the Ministry of Commerce to allow the export of aromatic rice in late May. Almost a month and a half have already passed and the ministry is yet to complete the process of granting permission.

Parvez Saiful Islam, chief operating officer of Square Food and Beverage Limited, told TBS, "Aromatic rice is a big product in the export basket. One product earning so much foreign currency is a big deal and a ban on its export has an impact on total earnings from agri exports. We are working to get permission for the export of aromatic rice."

According to the recommendation of the Trade and Tariff Commission, about 18.35 lakh tonnes of aromatic rice was produced in the country in the last financial year, which is several lakh tonnes more than the local demand. But our export of this product is below 10,000 tonnes. For this reason, there is no possibility of any negative impact on consumer demand for rice if the product is allowed to be exported.

More than 40 companies including Square, ACI, and Bombay Sweets are unable to export due to the ban. 

Traders concerned said if the permission is not given quickly, it will affect the export income in the current financial year as well.

Aromatic rice is exported to 136 countries of the world including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, South Korea and European countries.

According to EPB data, tea, tobacco, and spices have done well in the export of agri products. But exports of dry food decreased by 19.84%, fruits by 81.10%, and vegetables by 38.80% in FY23.

Apart from this, the export of frozen food has also decreased by 20.76% in FY23 compared to the previous year.

Md Manjurul Islam, an advisor of Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters Association, told TBS, "In order to increase the export of agri products, we need to be more efficient in various areas including packaging, transport, and testing in modern laboratories."

 

Infograph / Top News

Aromatic rice / export ban / rice export / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

1h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

21h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away