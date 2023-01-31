Argentina keen to expand trade relations with Bangladesh: FBCCI

Economy

Argentina keen to expand trade relations with Bangladesh: FBCCI

Argentina has expressed interest in expanding trade relations with Bangladesh, said FBCCI in a press release on Tuesday (31 February). 

A special delegation from Argentina including businessmen and higher government officials will visit Bangladesh at the end of February in this regard. 

The head of the Economic and Trade Office and Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Argentina Embassy in New Delhi Franco Agustin Senilliani Melchior made this call during a courtesy meeting with the FBCCI business leaders at the FBCCI office on Tuesday.

Melchior said that both countries have a lot of potential for trade. 

"There is a huge demand for minerals including lithium, olive oil, processed food, raw materials of gold, etc. Argentina could be a good option for Bangladesh for importing these products," he said. 

At the same time, he said there is a huge demand for textiles in Argentina. 

Bangladesh can explore the textile market in Argentina and look for ways to export it to the country, he added. 

He also invited Bangladeshi investors to explore the diversified sectors of Argentina.

The FBCCI expressed its gratitude to Argentina for taking steps to open an embassy in Bangladesh. 

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly said that Argentina could be a good option for Bangladesh in terms of importing minerals and edible oil. At the same time, it is a good opportunity for Bangladeshi exporters to grab the textile market of Argentina.

Amin added that FBCCI will cooperate in building strong ties between the two countries by facilitating B2B meetings. He also invited Argentine business personnel and govt. officials to attend the Bangladesh Business Summit which is scheduled to be held in March this year.

FBCCI Director Md Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, CIP, MGR Nasir Majumder, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Hafez Harun, Dr Nadia Binte Amin, Akkash Mahmood were also present at the meeting.

Argentina

