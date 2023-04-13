Appoint business leaders in tax appellate tribunal: FBCCI 

Economy

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 09:58 pm

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has proposed appointing a retired income tax officer, an experienced business leader or a professional at the income tax appellate tribunal to make it impartial and independent in a bid to ensure justice.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin placed the proposal at the 43rd budget consultative meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday.

He proposed selecting tax return files, as per the risk management policy, submitted under self-assessment category.  

The FBCCI president also suggested that NBR officials don't audit any tax file within three years after it has been audited once.

The meeting was presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Rahmatul Muneem with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in attendance as the chief guest.

