Apparel exports up by 10.55% YoY in July-October

Bangladesh's apparel exports in the July-October period of FY23 grew by 10.55% year-on-year to $13.95 billion, which is 83% of the country's total exports, belying fears of negative growth expressed by industry leaders last month.

The country earned $12.62 billion from RMG exports from July-October last year, said Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released Wednesday (2 November).

Apparel exports posted a 7.5% negative growth in September this year compared to the same month last year, after a prolonged spell of growth for 13 months.

The decline is attributed to reduced demand because of record inflation and economic slowdown in the sector's major destinations.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, on 24 October, predicted that the rate of negative growth in exports will be 20% in October as compared to last month and this trend is likely to continue for several more months.

Besides, BGMEA said, based on data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Customs, garment exports fell by 19% as of 20 October as compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Garment industry owners told The Business Standard that production in most factories had already fallen below 30% compared to three to four months ago.

Economists also see no chance of the situation improving before next January or February.

Exporters are "surprised" at this growth as seven out of 10 RMG exporters said their exports decreased.

A buyers' representative said that their shipments from Bangladesh in October were much lower than usual.

Shovon Islam, managing director at Sparrow group, one of the largest RMG exporters in Bangladesh told The Business Standard that its overall exports were down by 20 to 25% in October.

Mohammad Hatem, managing director of MB Knit Fashions, a Narayanganj-based knitwear factory told TBS, "Exports have decreased in my own factory. None of the people I spoke to have seen an increase in exports. So, I don't understand how the growth happened."

Mahmod Islam, a senior officer at the Dhaka office of a foreign company that imports $100 million worth of garments annually from Bangladesh, said their imports also fell in October.

He said that usually there were 10 consignments per week, but there were about five in the whole of October.

Last month's sales of textile mills, which supply key raw materials to the garment sector, were also low.

Kutibuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Textile, one of the largest spinning mills in Bangladesh, told The Business Standard that his factory's production in October was 50% and sales were also 50% of the usual amount.

He said RMG export growth is not supposed to be positive in October. "Since EPB provided the statistics, they may be able to explain this," he added.