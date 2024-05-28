Amazon, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Boeing keen to invest in Bangladesh: State minister

American conglomerates like Amazon, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Boeing are interested in investing in Bangladesh, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said today (28 May).

"We're working to make it easier for American companies to invest and operate in Bangladesh. The goal is to ensure that these companies can operate smoothly without any hindrances," the state minister told the reporters after a meeting with a delegation of the US-Bangladesh Business Council at the Ministry of Commerce's conference room in the Secretariat this afternoon.

The state minister said the meeting also focused to streamline the investment process and eliminate any barriers that might discourage new American companies from investing in Bangladesh.

"At the meeting, a representative from Amazon was present. We discussed the opportunities and potential for Amazon to connect Bangladeshi products to the global supply chain and supply them to the Bangladeshi market.

"They mainly talked about Bangladesh's e-commerce infrastructure," he added.