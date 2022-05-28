Almeria Agro Model can help achieve sustainable agro-based development: Tipu Munshi

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 06:36 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that sustainable agriculture-based development is possible by applying Spain's Almeria Agro Model in Bangladesh.  

The Almeria Agro model can be followed here as it helped the once poor province of Spain turn into an agriculturally developed one, thus setting up an example for the world, the minister said at a webinar on Tuesday during a visit to Spain organised by the commercial wing of the Bangladesh Embassy in Spain and Spain-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The webinar titled 'Introduction to Almería Agro Innovation' was organised in a bid to exchange the experience and use of technology in Bangladesh and Spain's agriculture.

Bangladeshi delegates led by Tipu Munshi visited Almeria province in Spain on 23-25 May at the invitation of the Spain- Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry to explore the potential of commercialisation of agriculture.

The Bangladeshi delegation observed the family farms, open production process of hybrids, hydroponic farming process, marketing and sales through cooperative system and certification system in Almeria.      

Besides, they visited the Almeria Technova Foundation Technology Centre, Biotechnology company Bioreason, fresh fruits and vegetable supplying company Primaflor and cooperative centre Kopronikhar.  

