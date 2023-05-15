Allocation for underprivileged people often fails to reach them: Planning minister

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 04:58 pm

Despite efforts made by members of the parliament, the government's allocation often fails to reach the country's underprivileged people, said Planning Minister MA Mannan. 

Speaking at a dialogue titled "How can voices of disadvantaged people be reflected in the national budget during the IMF period", the minister emphasised how the underprivileged were deprived.

At the event organised by the research organisation Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and its citizen platform in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday (15 May), Mannan said, "I personally believe that the poor are deprived. I take government goods, and I see who gets them. Try as I might, I can't deliver those in the right place."

He added that this was his personal opinion as a member of parliament and not as a minister.

"Bangladesh is not dependent on the International Monetary Fund [IMF]. The budget is entirely the government's own plan. The IMF is merely a side-actor," he said.

The minister also highlighted inflation as the biggest challenge at the moment, though he noted that it had slightly decreased in the last month.

Presenting the keynote speech at the CPD dialogue, Debapriya Bhattacharya said Bangladesh is at risk of being discriminated against while implementing the IMF's conditions. 

He advised taking the initiatives for the implementation carefully, taking into account opinions of people from all sectors concerned. Otherwise Bangladesh will become further discriminated against, he said.

He further said inequality has increased in countries which have taken loans under the IMF's conditions.

Debapriya said, according to the data of the Bureau of Statistics, poverty has decreased but inequality has increased. The disparity has also increased, alongside consumption inequality, he said. 

He, however, noted that data on wealth inequality was not available.

He also expressed doubts about how much reform could be done depending on indirect taxes.

Debapriya recommended the government should maintain a balance between sectors in terms of reforms and sectoral disparity in development should be eliminated. 

He also emphasised the need to raise direct taxes.

Comments

