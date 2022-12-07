All banks in Bangladesh are in good condition: BB Executive Director

Economy

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 09:33 pm

Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank ABM Zahurul Huda . Photo: Collected.
Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank ABM Zahurul Huda said on Wednesday that all the banks in the country are in good condition and there is nothing to panic.

He also urged everyone to conduct monetary transactions through the banks of the country without paying any heed to the rumours while speaking as the chief guest at a programme of the Sonali Bank, Sadarghat branch in Chattogram.

The bank organised the programme as part of the loan disbursement and repayment activities to spread all its banking facilities among the people to increase food production.

Speakers at the event said the government is working to increase agricultural production and economic progress by providing low interest agricultural loans.

All the banking facilities of the Sonali Bank have been introduced for the urban and rural people to produce food instead of importing food grains, they said.

They further said that the Bangladesh Bank will provide loan facilities and advice to farmers for spice cultivation, dairy production, fish and poultry farming with concessional interests.

Md Musa Khan, general manager (Chattogram) of Sonali Bank, Deputy General Manager Md Shaheen Miah were also present at the event along with other officials.

