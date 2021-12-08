Alesha Mart's new money scheme, seeks Tk300cr working capital from govt

Alesha Mart, once claiming to have backing from a strong group of companies founded by a businessman with deep pockets, has now sought a working capital facility of Tk300 crore from the government to resume its operation and pay back the customers money.

Alesha Mart on Sunday ( 5 December) submitted a letter to the Ministry of Commerce for the loan as working capital.

"We found ourselves in the highest growing South Asian company with transactions of more than 14 billion in only six months," the e-commerce platform, which has shut its office down until further notice, claimed in its application.

"All our plans were meant to face and be the market leader in 2030," said the application.

According to Alesha Mart's application, currently it has 50,000 employees, 1.3 million app users and 0.8 million orders per month.

It also assured giving necessary collateral, including a land mortgage of 3000 decimal, against the loan.

"We're confident of solving the unforeseen problem efficiently," reads the application.

Alesha Mart shut its office down on 2 December blaming some "outsiders" who assaulted its staff while claiming refunds in its office, and it announced not to resume operations until it is assured of security.

Alesha Group has more than a dozen registered companies including some "profitable" ones which, the founder claimed, have been subsidising the e-commerce business to the tune of multi-billion taka.

