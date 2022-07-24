Alesha Mart victims demand money back

Some 50 victims of fraud by the e-commerce company Alesha Mart, who have not received any product even after one year of order, demanded their money back.

At a human chain on Sunday, they alleged that the Alesha Mart Chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder is not delivering any product despite assurance on many occasions.

"We are urging the government to take action against him," they said from the human chain formed in front of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection at Karwanbazar in the city.

Forum President Ifan Mahmud said that Alesha Mart authorities have been giving cheques but there is no money in the bank.

"We now want cash and not cheque. The Alesha Mart chairman has been giving false assurance on video messages on social platforms. Now we do not want the products, but want our money back," he said.

He said at least 3,500 to 4,000 customers had placed orders for products in June last year which were supposed to be delivered within 45 days. Now more than one year has passed but nothing has been delivered.

Ifan Mahmud said most of the customers ordered motorcycles and he had also ordered seven motorcycles for Tk8.91 lakh. He claimed that Alesha Mart owed Tk230 crore to the customers.