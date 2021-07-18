Alesha Mart operations subsidised by sister companies: MD

Economy

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 05:18 pm

Manjurul Alam Sikder, chairman and managing director of Alesha Mart said his company's business policy was to be subsidised by other profitable companies under Alesha Holdings Group of Industries.

"We have 11 financial organisations, four of which are profitable," he told The Business Standard.

In a press conference at the Westin Hotel, the Alesha Mart MD said the e-commerce platform had Tk1,100 crore in turnover in a period of six months.

However, Tk350 crore of the turnover was in subsidies, he added.

"Alesha Mart has earned Tk140 crore and Tk210 crore has been subsidised for discounts," said Manjurul.

The press conference was held in the wake of multiple financial institutions like banks and MFS cancelling their ties with Alesha Mart, Evaly and a handful of e-commerce platforms. 
 

