Akij Plastics targets to export goods to Nepal, Bhutan, USA soon

Akij Plastics Limited, one of the most substantial industrial concerns of the Akij Group, has targeted to export goods to Nepal, Bhutan and the United States of America soon, top officials of the company said.

"After achieving tremendous success in the domestic market, we started exporting goods to India in recent years. We need to expand our export market further," Akij Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin said at the Akij Plastics Dealers' Conference-2022 at the Tulip Beach Resort in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

Akij Plastics has fetched a strong position in the national plastic product market since its inception just six years back, he added.

To boost trade further both home and abroad, Akij Plastics held its annual dealers' conference to accelerate as well as to encourage the relentless efforts of its workers and dealers.

At the event, Akij Group Senior General Manager Chowdhury Hasan Tareq said, "We are the best in the market due to using state-of-art technologies, modern machinery, diverse product range and being uncompromising with quality."

"We will move forward on a larger scale in the coming future by maintaining the current trend. Our excellent marketing services have also helped earn the trust and confidence of all," he said.

Akij Group, one of the leading industrial enterprises in Bangladesh, has contributed significantly to the country's economic development for more than 73 years. It started Akij Plastics in 2016.

Apart from the domestic market, Akij Plastics exported goods worth Tk20 million to India in the last calendar year.

Hundreds of dealers and workers of Akij Plastics and dignitaries from home and abroad were present at the conference.

During the colourful two-day conference, Akij Plastics distributed attractive gifts and souvenirs to its hardworking staff and dealers.