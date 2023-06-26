Akhaura Land Port to remain shut for 6 days during Eid

Export and import trade with India through the Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria will remain suspended for six days, from today to 2 July, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the port authorities have said.

However, travellers with valid passports will be allowed to cross the border through the land port during this time.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Akhaura Land Port Importers-Exporters Association and C&F Agents Association have jointly declared a five-day holiday from 27 June to July 2," said Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the land port's trade body association.

After the holidays, import-export activities will resume on 3 July, he added.

Products worth an average of $1,50,000 are exported to northeast India through the Akhaura Land Port every day. Frozen fish, plastic, rods, cement, edible oil, cotton and various food items are among the products.