Akhaura Land Port to remain shut for 6 days during Eid

Economy

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

Akhaura Land Port to remain shut for 6 days during Eid

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 10:08 pm
Akhaura Land Port to remain shut for 6 days during Eid

Export and import trade with India through the Akhaura Land Port in Brahmanbaria will remain suspended for six days, from today to 2 July, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the port authorities have said.

However, travellers with valid passports will be allowed to cross the border through the land port during this time.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Akhaura Land Port Importers-Exporters Association and C&F Agents Association have jointly declared a five-day holiday from 27 June to July 2," said Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the land port's trade body association. 

After the holidays, import-export activities will resume on 3 July, he added.

Products worth an average of $1,50,000 are exported to northeast India through the Akhaura Land Port every day. Frozen fish, plastic, rods, cement, edible oil, cotton and various food items are among the products.

Akhaura land port / Eid Ul Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

15h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

13h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

5h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

3h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

9h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month