Agriculture ministry implements 98% of ADP despite Covid-19

Economy

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 04:51 pm

Related News

Agriculture ministry implements 98% of ADP despite Covid-19

The information was revealed at a meeting held to review the progress of the ADP implementation at the ministry's conference room

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 04:51 pm
Agriculture ministry implements 98% of ADP despite Covid-19

The Ministry of Agriculture has implemented 98% of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the fiscal year 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which is 18% higher than the national average.

The information was revealed at a meeting held to review the progress of the ADP implementation at the ministry's conference room in Dhaka on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque presided over the meeting.

According to the ministry, there were 85 projects in the fiscal year 2020-21 with an allocation of Tk2,312 crore. Of which Tk2,255 crore has been spent, which is 98% of the allocation.

"This achievement is very satisfactory in tackling the challenges of various natural calamities including ongoing pandemic, cyclones and floods. This has been possible due to the relentless work of our officers and staff at all levels," said the agriculture minister.

The minister thanked all those involved in the implementation of the projects including the project director, officers and employees, the head of the organisation.

"Everyone must work with sincerity and dedication to continue this trend of success in the future," he said.

He added that the sector is facing many challenges including climate change. The amount of agricultural land is decreasing due to various reasons including urbanisation and industrialisation. The water level is going down too. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic is also affecting this sector.

In this situation, he said, everyone has to be very aware and careful so that the production and productivity of agriculture can be maintained even with limited natural resources. 

"The projects taken in the current financial year have to be implemented successfully. So that food security of 17 crore people of the country can be ensured," said the minister.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

ADP / Annual Development Programme (ADP) / Agriculture ministry / Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

50m | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing