Agriculture ministry implements 98% of ADP despite Covid-19

The Ministry of Agriculture has implemented 98% of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the fiscal year 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which is 18% higher than the national average.

The information was revealed at a meeting held to review the progress of the ADP implementation at the ministry's conference room in Dhaka on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque presided over the meeting.

According to the ministry, there were 85 projects in the fiscal year 2020-21 with an allocation of Tk2,312 crore. Of which Tk2,255 crore has been spent, which is 98% of the allocation.

"This achievement is very satisfactory in tackling the challenges of various natural calamities including ongoing pandemic, cyclones and floods. This has been possible due to the relentless work of our officers and staff at all levels," said the agriculture minister.

The minister thanked all those involved in the implementation of the projects including the project director, officers and employees, the head of the organisation.

"Everyone must work with sincerity and dedication to continue this trend of success in the future," he said.

He added that the sector is facing many challenges including climate change. The amount of agricultural land is decreasing due to various reasons including urbanisation and industrialisation. The water level is going down too. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic is also affecting this sector.

In this situation, he said, everyone has to be very aware and careful so that the production and productivity of agriculture can be maintained even with limited natural resources.

"The projects taken in the current financial year have to be implemented successfully. So that food security of 17 crore people of the country can be ensured," said the minister.

