ADP implementation rate slows due to lack of spending capacity

The implementation rate of the government's revised Annual Development Programme (ADP) has declined year-on-year in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year due to insufficient spending capacity.

The ministries and departments spent 61.73% of the revised ADP allocation compared to 64.84% spent in the same period of last fiscal year, according to the latest report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED).

The IMED released the ADP implementation data on Monday (19 June).

The rise in construction material costs has resulted in the suspension of numerous projects in the current economic situation, said officials of the IMED of the planning ministry.

Besides, government austerity measures, aimed at managing the present economic situation, have limited funding allocation to certain projects, thereby impacting the overall ADP implementation rate, the officials added.

According to IMED officials, despite the government's efforts to formulate diverse strategies for ADP implementation, the ministries and divisions have not fully developed their capacity for efficient execution.