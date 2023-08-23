ADP implementation rate increased in first month of fiscal year 2023-24

The implementation rate of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) saw an increase in the first month of fiscal 2023-24, said a recent report of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).

All ministries and divisions of the government could spend only 1.27% or Tk3489 crore of their respective allocations under the ADP in the first month (July) of the current fiscal year, revealed the latest progress report prepared by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of Ministry of Planning

In the same period of FY23 and FY22, the ADP implementation rate was 0.96% and 1.14%, respectively.

The ADP allocation for FY24 amounts to Tk2,74,674 crore.

ADP implementation rate of 36 ministries and departments is less than 1%.

Many ministries and divisions could not start spending money in July.

The 15 ministries with the highest allocation in ADP, which received 80% of the total ADP allocation, had a spending rate of 1.34% in July.

Among them, the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Science and Technology Ministry, Bridge Division, Civil Aviation and Transport Ministry, and Water Resources Ministry, could not implement any funds in July.