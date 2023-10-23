ADP implementation falls to 8-year low in first quarter

The first quarter of the running fiscal year 2023-24 saw the lowest implementation of the annual development programme (ADP) in at least the last eight years.

In the first three months of the fiscal year (July to September), the ADP implementation stood at only 7.50% of the total outlay, according to data from the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).

The last time ADP implementation rate fell below this level in the first quarter was in FY2015-16, when the implementation rate was 6.74% of the total ADP budget.

Since then, the implementation rate has been above 8%, sometimes even going above 10%, according to data from the IMED.

Experts are blaming the current economic and political situation as primary reasons for the latest decrease in spending on government development projects.

"In the current economic situation, the government has to supply money by printing currency notes. Revenue collection is also failing to meet targets. Hence, money is being spent based on priority. This being an election year, legislative or election-related activities are also getting priority," said Dr Mustafa K Mujeri, former director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

Meanwhile, confidence has fallen among the contractors.

Mustafa said, "Due to the ongoing austerity measures, there is uncertainty about whether they [contractors] will receive payment for their work, which is also slowing down the implementation of the projects.

"Besides, the government is now fully focused on the elections. As a result, they spend more time on electoral work than overseeing development activities. As a result, the implementation rate of the ADB is decreasing."

He believes the APD implementation will remain slow in the next few months.