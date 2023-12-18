ADP implementation declines despite govt emphasis on spending ahead of polls

Saifuddin Saif
18 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 06:42 pm

The implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) allocation for the first five months of the current fiscal year plummeted to 17.06%, the lowest in the last eight years, according to data from the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).

Ministries and divisions of the government spent Tk265 crore less than the amount expended during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, when the implementation rate stood at 18.41%.

Previously, the ADP implementation rate was as low as 16.84% in FY 2015-16.

At the beginning of the current fiscal year, the government emphasised increasing ADB spending ahead of the upcoming election, especially on projects related to roads, railways, ships, and water resources, which are in the final stage of implementation, according to IMED officials.

The implementation speed in projects at the beginning and middle stages could not be increased, they added.

Mainly due to the economic situation and the dollar crisis, the purchase of goods from abroad has stalled many development projects.

In addition, the price hike of construction materials and election-centered turmoil have slowed many contractor jobs.

Previously, the government had taken initiatives to increase spending on various development projects ahead of the 2018 elections, leading to an increase in the ADP implementation rate in the July-November period to 20.11%, up from 19.13% and 16.84% in the previous two fiscal years.

Dr Mustafa K Mujeri, former director-general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), said, "ADP implementation rate gets slow in most projects during an election year due to uncertainty among contractors about the bill. The economic crisis has joined in slowing down the implementation rate this year," he added.

However, the expenditure of foreign aid has increased in the July-November period of the current fiscal year, according to IMED.

In the first five months, the rate of disbursement of ADP allocation from foreign aid funds was 19.17%, which was 19.08% during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

On the contrary, the disbursement rate from government funds dropped to 16.15%, from 17.93% in the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, various organizations have spent 13.23% in the July-November period of FY23-24 from the allocation of their own funds, which was 19.37% during the same period last year.

According to IMED data, the ministries and divisions that have implemented more than 20% of ADP allocation during the July-November period include the Local Government Division (24.12%), Power Division (20.21%), Ministry of Railways (26.96%), Bridges Divisions (20.08%), Ministry of Civil Aviation and Transport (27%), and Ministry of Agriculture (25.56%).

The ministries and divisions that implemented less than 20% include the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (9.85%), Department of Road Transport and Highways (12.09%), Ministry of Science and Technology (14.59%), Department of Health Services (10.64%), Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (15%), Ministry of Shipping (6.66%), Ministry of Water Resources (18.18%), Ministry of Housing and Public Works (18.21%), and Ministry of Industries (15.27%).

Annual Development Programme (ADP) / Development projects in Bangladesh

