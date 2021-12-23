ADB provides additional $13.5 million to improve irrigation in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $13.5 million in additional project loans to Bangladesh for the modernisation of irrigation in the country.

The loan will be used to improve management, operation, and maintenance of large-scale irrigation schemes; and protect productive lands from flooding.

It will scale up the ongoing $46 million Irrigation Management Improvement Project, reads an ADB press release.

To this end, the government of Bangladesh has signed agreements with the Asian Development Bank on Thursday.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary at the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director, virtually signed the loan agreements on behalf of Bangladesh and the financial organisation respectively.

"The assistance will help manage the effects of water abundance and scarcity by improving irrigation management and infrastructure," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"To promote sustainability in the water sector, this project will foster private sector participation by transferring management, operation, and maintenance of irrigation schemes from government departments to private operators."

"It will also introduce innovative infrastructure modernisation, such as replacing diesel motor pumps with electric pumps, developing highly efficient buried-pipe tertiary distribution systems, and installing prepaid card meter systems," Ginting added.

The project will repair 17 kilometers of coastal embankment and re-excavate over 400 kilometers of canal drains.

By 2024, it will increase dry-season irrigation area under the Muhuri irrigation system by 60% to 18,000 hectares.

The average yield of irrigated winter paddy (boro) is expected to increase to 4 tonnes/ha from 3 tonnes in 2013.

The project will ensure employment of at least 2% women as pump operators, 5% as mobile water unit vendors, and 5% women as construction workers.

The assistance supports improvement of climate resilience by promoting improved flood protection, reservoir management, and water use efficiency.