ADB provides $230 million for flood rehabilitation in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

ADB provides $230 million for flood rehabilitation in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 04:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed agreements with Bangladesh for $230 million in loan to help the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the north-eastern region of the country affected by devastating floods in May–June 2022.

Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, ADB country director for Bangladesh, signed the agreements on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, said a press release.

The assistance under the Flood Reconstruction Emergency Assistance Project aims to help in the reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of northeastern districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj, and Sylhet. Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May–June 2022 caused massive flooding, especially in the low-lying Haor region, affecting 7.2 million people.

"The project will address the climate change impacts by developing innovative climate-resilient infrastructure under the build-back-better principles in line with the government's national adaptation plan," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"It will also help improve living conditions, livelihoods, and climate resilience in the flood-affected northeast region of Bangladesh by reducing flood risks in 79,233 hectares of land; improving climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure and water delivery services in at least 10,000 hectares of land; reconstructing and rehabilitating 757 kilometers (KM) of rural roads, 34 km of rail track, 80 km of river embankment and 11,900 tube wells; and planting 100,000 trees," Ginting added.

In partnership with national and international research institutes, the project will support climate-smart agriculture technologies and livelihood support to the flood-affected people in the socioeconomically underdeveloped Haor region. The improvement in agriculture value chains (crops and fisheries) will enhance food security, nutrition, employment, poverty reduction, and rural livelihoods. 

The project will incorporate safety features in infrastructure designs, particularly for the elderly, women, children, and people with disability. In line with the build-back-better approach, the infrastructure design will consider historical and projected climate scenarios including maximum flood depth and velocity, and temperature and rainfall. The project will also support water management through alternative wetting and drying technology, direct seeded rice, and the use of solar irrigation for climate adaptation and mitigation. 

An additional $1 million technical assistance grant from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund will support implementing agencies in building their capacities in climate adaptation and disaster risk management, improving project implementation and monitoring, and strengthening flood risk management and early warning system.

The implementation period of this project is from April 2023 to March 2026.

For the project, ADB will provide an Ordinary Capital Resources (OCR)-Concessional loan of $230 million under Emergency Assistance Loan (EAL).

The rate of interest for the OCR-COL loan is 1% fixed with no other charges. The loan repayment period is 40 years with a grace period of 10 years.

Top News

ADB / Food Assistance / rehabilitation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

4h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

5h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

7h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

3h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

5h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

5h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan