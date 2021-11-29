ADB gives $150m to Covid-hit small ventures

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 05:29 pm

ADB gives $150m to Covid-hit small ventures

The assistance aims at creating jobs in CMSEs for promoting socio-economic recovery

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 05:29 pm
Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila/REUTERS
Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila/REUTERS

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government Monday signed agreements for $150 million in loan to provide financing for cottage, micro, and small-sized enterprises (CMSEs).

Fatima Yasmin, secretary at Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, ADB country director, signed the agreements in Dhaka on behalf of their organisations, said a ADB press release.

"The assistance will support government's efforts to accelerate socioeconomic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic," said ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin.

"This project will reinforce ADB's long-standing support to Bangladesh in financial inclusion and address key barriers for financing CMSEs by developing a comprehensive action plan," said ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting.

He said, "The project will also balance the affordability and availability of loans in addition to adopting innovative approaches so that lower loan interest rates do not disincentivise banks' lending to CMSEs."

According to the press release, the loan aims at creating jobs in CMSEs for promoting socio-economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. The assistance will rejuvenate CMSEs operated by youth, rural entrepreneurs, returning migrant workers, particularly women, who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The loan to Bangladesh Bank will be on-lent to participating financial institutions, which in turn will help 30,000 CMSEs operated by the beneficiaries. The project will create at least 45,000 employment opportunities by December 2025.

