ADB to provide $500m budget support to Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide budget support of $500 million to Bangladesh for economic recovery and expediting the implementation of policies on climate change, said the bank's Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"Challenges coming from the global uncertainty have affected the economy slightly but I think the country is managing well," said the ADB country director after a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the ministry on Thursday.

Although the support loan's interest rate is low, Bangladesh will not get a long period of time for repayment.

About the interest rate of the loan, Edimon Ginting said, "For now, it has been fixed at 0.5%. Bangladesh will have 15 years to repay the loan with a grace period of three years."

However, there is a scope to discuss the loan repayment period, said the country director.

"The terms and conditions of the loan have not been fixed yet. There might be some alterations following discussions regarding the matter," he said.

A typical ADB loan has a repayment period of 25 years with a grace period of five years.

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Negotiations with ADB have begun for budget support. This loan will be available long before the end of the current fiscal year."

ADB also assured to provide assistance for rehabilitation in flood-affected areas, the minister added.

People concerned with the matter said Bangladesh looks for budget support from various development partners in the stressful economic situation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the same way it collected support previously to recover from the pandemic-induced economic fallouts.

According to Economic Relations Division (ERD) data, ADB released $1.3 billion in budget support for the recovery of the Covid-hit economy in the last three fiscal years. Another $290 million relief is assured in the current financial year to further assist the recovery process.

Last July, the government wrote to ADB seeking $1 billion in budget support to deal with fuel and food inflation caused by the Ukraine-Russia war.