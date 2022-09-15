ADB to provide $500 million budget support to Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 02:06 pm

Related News

ADB to provide $500 million budget support to Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 02:06 pm
ADB to provide $500 million budget support to Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a budget support of $500 million to Bangladesh for economic recovery, said the bank's Country Director Edimon Ginting.

The budget support will also support the government agendas to accelerate implementations of policies on climate change, the ADB country director said.

He made the statements following a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan on Thursday (15 September).

Country Director Edimon Ginting also said, "Challenges coming from the global uncertainty has affected the economy slightly but I think the country is managing it well."

Following the meeting Planning Minister MA Manna said he is very pleased with the decision and this loan will be helpful in rehabilitation of the flood affected population.

About the interest rate of the loan ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting said for now it has been fixed at 0.5%. Bangladesh will have a grace period of three years and the country will get 15 years to repay the loan.

However, both the ADB country director as well as the planning minister have said that the terms of the loan are not yet concrete. There might be some alterations following discussions regarding the matter.

Bangladesh / Top News

ADB / Asian Development Bank (ADB) / loan / budget support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

6h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

8h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

5h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

5h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

19h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation