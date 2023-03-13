ADB to play crucial role in implementing 'Smart Bangladesh': FM

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 09:10 pm

ADB to play crucial role in implementing 'Smart Bangladesh': FM

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 09:10 pm
ADB to play crucial role in implementing &#039;Smart Bangladesh&#039;: FM

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said he strongly believes that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would play one of the most important roles in the implementation of 'Smart Bangladesh' as entailed in the government's 'Vision 2041'. 

"Bangladesh has become the third largest recipient of ADB financing over the years. It took Bangladesh 38 years to cross the milestone of $100 billion economy in 2009. Now we have an economy of $460 billion. The country will become a "top 20 economy" by 2041," said the minister after meeting with the visiting ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa at a city hotel on Monday (13 March). 

The visit comes as part of the celebration of 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Out of ADB's $28.4 billion commitment, Bangladesh has so far received $21.1 billion from the Asian lender in the last 50 years. We have also paid $6.5 billion as principal against the loan.

Bangladesh's outstanding debt with ADB now stands at $14.6 billion which is about 24% of the government's total external debt. 

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa praised Bangladesh's economic progress and capabilities. 

He expressed optimism that ADB would remain on Bangladesh's side in future just as it was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also present in the meeting were Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and Finance Division's Senior Secretary Fatema Yasmin.

