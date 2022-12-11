ADB, Envoy Textiles sign loan facility to support energy efficient textile manufacturing, create jobs in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 05:59 pm

Related News

ADB, Envoy Textiles sign loan facility to support energy efficient textile manufacturing, create jobs in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 05:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) entered into a €10.8 million ($11.2 million) facility agreement with Envoy Textiles Limited (Envoy) to support and finance the purchase and installation of energy efficient spinning machinery and other equipment to expand sustainable textile production and create local jobs.

The proceeds of the loan will be used to fund a second yarn spinning unit at Envoy's manufacturing plant in Jamirdia, Bangladesh, said a press release.

The new automated and more energy efficient unit will have an annual yarn production capacity of 3,600 tons mainly used for in-house production of denim fabrics. The construction and operation of the new spinning unit is expected to create 250 new jobs.

"The ready-made garment industry is a key driver of Bangladesh's economy, accounting for over 80% of the country's total export earnings, and Envoy is the leading denim fabric manufacturer. Modern spinning equipment will increase yarn production capacity, reducing reliance on imported yarn and enhancing the industry's efficiency, sustainability, and energy efficiency," said ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public–Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa.

"This project marks ADB's return to financing Bangladesh's textile sector after two decades, and it will help to crowd in much-needed financing to this strategically crucial part of the economy," he added.

According to the media release, the project will reduce electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions through the use of energy efficient and modern equipment. Additionally, ADB will help Envoy to develop a gender action plan that will increase career opportunities for women employees, promote gender-inclusive procurement, and promote gender inclusion in the workplace.

"We are delighted to receive our first-ever financing from an international lender, and it is even more meaningful that it comes from ADB as we share the same vision of quality of service, inclusivity, and sustainability," said Envoy Founder Kutubuddin Ahmed.

"Partnering with an internationally reputable financial institution such as ADB is an affirmation of Envoy's direction and an important step in our sustainable growth," he added.

Envoy has an annual denim fabric production capacity of 52 million yards—about 10% of the country's total capacity.  It has the world's first platinum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) denim manufacturing facility certified by the United States Green Building Council.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

ADB / Envoy Textiles / Special loan facility

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

5h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The improbable rise of Croatian football

The improbable rise of Croatian football

18m | TBS SPORTS
7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

7h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points