ADB, Bangladesh sign $200m loan agreement 

Economy

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 04:09 pm

Related News

ADB, Bangladesh sign $200m loan agreement 

The project is aimed at expanding access to finance for unbanked and underbanked microenterprises through Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 04:09 pm
Photo: Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, country director, ADB, signed an agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at the ERD in Dhaka on 6 December for $200 million in loan to strengthen microfinance in Bangladesh, supporting microenterprises, particularly those owned by women and those located in regions with high climate risks.
Photo: Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, country director, ADB, signed an agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at the ERD in Dhaka on 6 December for $200 million in loan to strengthen microfinance in Bangladesh, supporting microenterprises, particularly those owned by women and those located in regions with high climate risks.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh on Tuesday (6 December) signed an agreement for $200 million in loans, along with a microenterprise financing project.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the finance ministry, and Edimon Ginting, country director of the ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh government and ADB respectively.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Nomita Halder signed the Microenterprise Financing and Credit EEnhancement projectagreement with the ADB country director.

The project is aimed at expanding access to finance for unbanked and underbanked microenterprises through Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).

Top News

ADB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

2h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

4h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

6h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

53m | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

18h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

19h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup