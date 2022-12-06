ADB, Bangladesh sign $200m loan agreement 

Photo: Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, country director, ADB, signed an agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, at the ERD in Dhaka on 6 December for $200 million in loan to strengthen microfinance in Bangladesh, supporting microenterprises, particularly those owned by women and those located in regions with high climate risks.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh on Tuesday (6 December) signed an agreement for $200 million in loans, along with a microenterprise financing project.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the finance ministry, and Edimon Ginting, country director of the ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh government and ADB respectively.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Nomita Halder signed the Microenterprise Financing and Credit EEnhancement projectagreement with the ADB country director.

The project is aimed at expanding access to finance for unbanked and underbanked microenterprises through Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).