Adani’s coal power will add pressure to hike power tariff in Bangladesh: IEEFA

Economy

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Adani’s coal power will add pressure to hike power tariff in Bangladesh: IEEFA

The original plan was to use cheaper coal mined in India’s Jharkhand, but it was later changed to use Australian coal

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 10:07 pm
Adani Power offered to sell majority control in the Mundra power station in India to a government body for one rupee. Photograph: Sam Panthaky/AFP
Adani Power offered to sell majority control in the Mundra power station in India to a government body for one rupee. Photograph: Sam Panthaky/AFP

The Adani Godda coal-fired power plant, set to start commercial generation on 16 December, will supply very expensive power to Bangladesh and add pressure to hike power tariff, finds a new report by the Institute of Energy and Economic Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

The tariff for power sold from the Godda plant to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will be almost double the initial expectation, reads the report of the Australian think tank released on Tuesday.

Initially, the cost per kilowatt-hour (or a unit) of electricity from the Godda plant was estimated at Tk8.71, but was revised up to Tk15 due to the high cost of coal in the international market and high capacity charges, said a source at the Power Division.

Simon Nicholas, author of the IEEFA report titled "Carmichael Coal Is Not Reducing Poverty in South Asia", "Coal is being imported from Carmichael [in Queensland, Australia] and railed 700km from port to the Godda power plant in Jharkhand state, India. The full cost of this is being passed on to Bangladesh. Power from Godda will then be exported to Bangladesh, reportedly costing almost double the initial expectation at around US$150/megawatt hour (MWh)."

Nicholas said the original plan for Godda was to use coal mined in Jharkhand, but it was later changed to use Carmichael coal.

The BPDB then entered a power purchase agreement that allows Adani to import coal into an Indian coal-mining state from Australia and pass the full cost on to Bangladesh.

"This price is two-and-a-half times the price at which the state-owned utility BPDB sells power to distributors," said Nicholas.

"The huge gap in price at which the BPDB buys and sells power has to be covered by government subsidies that are becoming increasingly unaffordable and which will lead to the need to increase power tariffs significantly to transfer the burden onto consumers.

"This process has already started. In November 2022, the tariff at which the BPDB sells power to distributors was increased 20% and the power distribution companies are now submitting proposals to increase retail tariffs by the same amount."

The IEEFA said, "The growing burden of fossil fuel imports has been putting Bangladesh's power system under growing financial strain for years and IEEFA has been warning that this will lead to the need for higher power tariffs."

The report said, "Bangladesh will need to focus more on renewable energy going forward if it wants to limit the burden of fossil fuel imports and increase energy security."

Top News / Energy

Adani Power / Power Plant / Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

11h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

12h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

12h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

2h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

5h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

7h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis