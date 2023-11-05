Achieving tax-to-GDP target challenging with pressure to cut taxes: NBR chairman

Achieving the target of increasing the contribution of tax to gross domestic product, or the tax-to-GDP ratio, if there is continuous pressure to reduce taxes for various sectors, said National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

"When the prices of daily necessities increase, we have to reduce taxes. However, the prices of many products that are not taxed are increasing, but there is no discussion about it," he said at a workshop organised by Bangladesh Customs at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

"NBR is losing a significant amount of revenue due to tax deductions, with no research being conducted on them," he said at the workshop on the Medium and Long-term Revenue Strategy (MLTRS) for indirect taxes, organised with the support of the World Bank and the European Union.

He said it's not an easy task to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio overnight, given the existing poor tax base.

"It is not our intention to eliminate all types of tax exemptions, but we need to review them to curb unreasonable tax exemptions," he said at the programme, where business representatives, economists, and tax experts presented their views.

During this time, business leaders highlighted the harassment and difficulties they face due to the various policies of the NBR.

"Due to a lack of opportunities for advance income tax adjustments, the tax burden on businessmen is increasing," said Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Syed Mushfequr Rahman, commissioner at the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate and team leader of the MLTRS preparation committee, presented a paper detailing MLTRS, stating that it is a plan of what NBR intends to implement to increase revenue collection by ensuring compliance over the next five to 10 years.

He also mentioned that goods do not get stuck at ports for a long time due to the customs department, and he pointed out that the customs department is responsible for only 7% of delays in goods delivery from ports, with other departments being responsible for the rest.

Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, Chattogram Custom House commissioner, said, "Customs rarely hold up goods long in the port for testing unless there is specific instruction in the Import Policy to scrutinise."

Md Masud Sadiq, member of customs policy and IT; Zakia Sultana, member of VAT policy; Zaidi Sattar, chairman of the Policy Research Institute; and Md Tariq Hassan, additional commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, ‍spoke among others.