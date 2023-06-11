Accreditation of products, services will support future of global trade: Experts

Economy

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 07:23 pm

Accreditation of products, services will support future of global trade: Experts

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 07:23 pm
Accreditation of products, services will support future of global trade: Experts

Experts at a programme have underscored the accreditation of products and services as it will support the country to remain competitive in the international market in the future.

In FY26, Bangladesh's export target will be $100 billion and to attain this target, accreditation and conformity assessment will play a crucial role to maintain products quality and standards to be competitive in the international market, they said at a discussion meeting held on the occasion of International Accreditation Day-2023 jointly organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) at DCCI auditorium on Sunday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, as the chief guest on the occasion, said the motto of this year's accreditation day is "Accreditation: Supporting the Future of Global Trade".

"If we can maintain the quality of products and services, we can grab the international market easily. For the sake of the country and to create confidence in our products in the global competitive market, Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) is working relentlessly to create awareness. The accreditation system should be more effective, especially for the development of those industries that are related to health, security, safety and environment," he added.

He further said to increase the export of locally made products in the international market the country needs internationally accredited and credible national quality infrastructure. In this era of the free economy, many countries impose various "technical barriers to trade" to protect their respective products and most of those are related to quality certification. Therefore, accreditation is currently an important tool for creating a strong export market.

DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar said Bangladesh is gradually progressing from an export-oriented country to an import-dependent country. So, export accreditation is a very important tool. To show the quality of specific products, there is a need for internationally accredited certificates and these certificates play a pivotal role in boosting export.

Industries Ministry Secretary Zakia Sultana said there is no alternative to accreditation to secure future trade. She stressed producing quality products and services to be competitive in the global market where the taste and attitudes of consumers are ever-changing. Accredited labs are accepted in the international market and BAB has already accredited 124 institutions so far.

She also informed that at present 21 Bangladeshi products need accreditation from India's National Accreditation Board Limited to enter India.

BAB Director General Md Monwarul Islam said in the global free market economy, with the ever-changing dynamics of technological advancement there is no alternative to accreditation of products and services to compete with other economies. Accredited products or services can enter into any MRA or "Mutual Recognition Arrangement" country easily. At present, accreditation is not an auxiliary but it is now a must for world trade. BAB has taken the initiative to get membership in International Accreditation Forum.

Top News

Accreditation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

6h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis