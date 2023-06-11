Accreditation of products, services will support future of global trade: Experts

Experts at a programme have underscored the accreditation of products and services as it will support the country to remain competitive in the international market in the future.

In FY26, Bangladesh's export target will be $100 billion and to attain this target, accreditation and conformity assessment will play a crucial role to maintain products quality and standards to be competitive in the international market, they said at a discussion meeting held on the occasion of International Accreditation Day-2023 jointly organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) at DCCI auditorium on Sunday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, as the chief guest on the occasion, said the motto of this year's accreditation day is "Accreditation: Supporting the Future of Global Trade".

"If we can maintain the quality of products and services, we can grab the international market easily. For the sake of the country and to create confidence in our products in the global competitive market, Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) is working relentlessly to create awareness. The accreditation system should be more effective, especially for the development of those industries that are related to health, security, safety and environment," he added.

He further said to increase the export of locally made products in the international market the country needs internationally accredited and credible national quality infrastructure. In this era of the free economy, many countries impose various "technical barriers to trade" to protect their respective products and most of those are related to quality certification. Therefore, accreditation is currently an important tool for creating a strong export market.

DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar said Bangladesh is gradually progressing from an export-oriented country to an import-dependent country. So, export accreditation is a very important tool. To show the quality of specific products, there is a need for internationally accredited certificates and these certificates play a pivotal role in boosting export.

Industries Ministry Secretary Zakia Sultana said there is no alternative to accreditation to secure future trade. She stressed producing quality products and services to be competitive in the global market where the taste and attitudes of consumers are ever-changing. Accredited labs are accepted in the international market and BAB has already accredited 124 institutions so far.

She also informed that at present 21 Bangladeshi products need accreditation from India's National Accreditation Board Limited to enter India.

BAB Director General Md Monwarul Islam said in the global free market economy, with the ever-changing dynamics of technological advancement there is no alternative to accreditation of products and services to compete with other economies. Accredited products or services can enter into any MRA or "Mutual Recognition Arrangement" country easily. At present, accreditation is not an auxiliary but it is now a must for world trade. BAB has taken the initiative to get membership in International Accreditation Forum.