Accountability key to sustained economic success: Dr Wahiduddin

Ensuring moral values as well as strong regulation from the government is essential to foster stability in the market, said prominent economist Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud on Saturday.

All actors involved in the state were governed by self-interest, to the extent that the so-called invisible hand of the market, which should lead to public welfare, depends on socio-cultural settings, said Mahmud in a public lecture at a hotel in Dhaka.

Speaking at the lecture titled "Rethinking Economics from a Developing Country Perspective: Some Exploratory Ideas" organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), the economist lay importance on moral values and government regulation.

Stressing on accountability, he said, establishing effective mechanisms of accountability at all tiers of governance seemed to be a common factor behind all success stories of sustained economic development, and this applied across a range of ruling regimes -- democratic, authoritarian or a mixture of the two.

Behind this common element of accountability lay the more proximate preconditions for good economic management such as efficiency and the primacy of public good over private gains through rent-seeking.

The way accountability in the governance system is ensured in a well-functioning democracy is too well-known to need elaboration, he said, adding, even with weak democratic institutions, existence of enough space for civic activism and free media may ensure "considerable accountability of a legitimacy-seeking regime".

He, however, mentioned that the issue was more complex in the case of the successful authoritarian regimes. In the case of former authoritarian regimes in East Asia, the key to ensuring accountability lay in their quality of economic bureaucracies which were "technically insulated from patronage politics and whose policies were subject to performance-based scrutiny."

In China, the governance reforms introduced in the wake of economic liberalisation put in place a hierarchical system of strict accountability within the communist party's bureaucracy regarding achieving economic targets, he said.

As one commentator on China had aptly brought out the contrast in the structure of performance incentives under democratic and authoritarian regimes: in democracy, politics is interesting while bureaucracy is boring; in China, the reverse is true, Mahbub added.

The economist said the performance of an economy depends to a large extent on whether markets work badly or efficiently; and the functioning of markets, in turn, is determined not only by the quality of the regulatory framework under which they operate but also by the socio-cultural institutions.

Some less developed countries perform better than others, and so it was important to analyse the functioning of markets in various formal and informal institutional settings that evolve over time. The variety of market institutions in less developed countries also make it difficult to predict the outcomes of market intervention policies, such as the enforcement of an anti-monopoly regulation or the introduction of a value-added tax, he said in his address.

He gave the example of the milk market in Delhi to explain how the corrupt traders ruled the commodity market and pushed out the honest sellers, compelling the people to spend more.

He said, "If there was only a small proportion of adulterated milk in the market, since the buyers could not distinguish between the watered and pure milk, they would be ready to buy at a price which would reflect the small probability of getting the adulterated milk. That price would be a good incentive for the dishonest seller, but less so for the honest ones. So more dishonest sellers will enter the market and the honest sellers will be discouraged."

He said, "The situation began to improve in the Delhi market when the authorities started a campaign for improving the quality of milk by introducing inexpensive devices to examine the water and butterfat contents of milk at different points of the supply chain."

He said, in affluent countries, this informational problem is solved by various means of quality assurance, such as product standardisation, labelling and packaging, and promotion of product branding for reputation. But this remains a serious problem in many less developed countries resulting in markets functioning poorly.

In the absence of strong market regulatory measures and product standardisation, markets are often pervaded by inferior or even harmful products ranging from adulterated food items to low-quality medicines, thus posing serious threat to public health as well as resulting in various kinds of "transaction costs" for buyers in identifying good-quality products.

He also said it is a common practice in South Asia to use harmful chemicals to ripen fruits like mangoes, bananas, litchis and jackfruits. These chemicals are highly hazardous to human health and there are laws prohibiting their use, but these laws are only poorly implemented.

Traders pick fruits before maturation to take advantage of the early-season high prices and also because of the ease of transportation of green fruits with minimum damage and then ripen those artificially at the points of retail sale. Early ripening also reduces the cost and risk to the farmer.

Giving another example, he gave two different cases of Vietnam and Bangladesh to explain how Vietnam surpassed Bangladesh in many indicators, including gross domestic product.

He said Vietnam did not have much of a market regulatory framework when market-oriented reforms were introduced in the early 1990s for encouraging the growth of private businesses.

The business communities themselves framed rules for self-regulation such as regarding fair competition, product standards and market integration through exchange of information.

The second example was from a recent newspaper report about the prevalence of extortion by muggers in a particular area of a district town in Bangladesh. To mitigate the problem, an influential community leader with a dubious political record came up with a novel idea. He set up a voluntary organisation of community police by recruiting those muggers to collect tolls at fixed rates from all vehicles in return for safe passage through that area.

It is noteworthy, however, that while Vietnam's per capita GDP, adjusted for purchasing power parity, was only 10% higher than that of Bangladesh in 1990, and it had become nearly 75% percent higher by 2020.

Dr Binayak Sen, director general of the BIDS, said at the event that it was known how the economy behaved at a higher stage of development. "But we do not know how to get there. This is the significant confession that came from Wahiduddin Mahmud."

Dr Moshiur Rahman, economic advisor to the prime minister, said if growth was very simple, individuals could handle it, but it was a complex matter.

He said some were for "dumping" in developing and low-income countries, but if anyone could calculate the negative externalities this transferred to those countries, then nobody would advocate for it.

He emphasised improving the capacity of prediction over economic indicators and said unless there was a strong and ethical basis for prediction, policymaking would become a very complex thing. Then the policymakers would face the hazards of their policies not working.

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairperson of Brac, said, policy performance was currently delinked in Bangladesh from any ideas of accountability.

He also said the turning points on the way to the development of Bangladesh in 50 years should be identified. The 1990s were very critical for Bangladesh and the current decade was also a turning point with a different outcome.

Professor Nazrul Islam, vice president of the Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (BAPA), in his speech, deliberated the role of leadership in the area of good governance.