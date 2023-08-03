8.5-metre draft ship docks at Mongla Port for first time

BSS
03 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 08:54 pm

The Singapore flag carrier "MV MAERSK NUSANTARA" anchored at the jetty no-9 of the sea port loaded with over 489 TUES commodities around 12.30pm today

BSS
03 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 08:54 pm
Singapore flag carrier &quot;MV MAERSK NUSANTARA&quot; anchors at Mongla Port jetty no-9 on 3 August 2023. Photo: BSS
Singapore flag carrier "MV MAERSK NUSANTARA" anchors at Mongla Port jetty no-9 on 3 August 2023. Photo: BSS

For the first time in the history of Mongla Port, an 8.5-metre draft foreign ship docked the port jetty this noon after completion of dredging at Mongla-Ghashiakhali Channel as well as Pashur Channel.

The Singapore flag carrier "MV MAERSK NUSANTARA" anchored at the jetty no-9 of the sea port loaded with over 489 TUES commodities around 12.30pm today (3 August), Captain Md Asaduzzaman, member (Herbour and Marine) of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) confirmed to BSS.

"The imported 489 TUES commodities-- includes foreign tiles, fabrics, parts of three wheelers and different parts of electronic goods including LED television-- have already been started unload from this afternoon," he said, adding that the foreign ship will leave the jetty after loading over 367 TUES commodities-- readymade garments, Jute and Jute goods and frozen foods including shrimp.

"Export and import through Mongla Sea Port has been enhanced since last year, after the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. This is the first ever highest 8.5-meter draft foreign ship has been docked as the government is implementing huge infrastructural development including dredging for the port," he added.

Talking to BSS, Secretary of MPA Md Makruzzaman said businessmen are now showing their keen interest to export or import their products through the port as transportation cost has been reduced after opening of the Padma Bridge.

"MPA is already giving various facilities like speedy ship handling, adequate yard and shed, container staffing inside the jetty, for not following 'Cut of Time', adequate equipment and to ensure safety and security for the port users," he added.

He, however, said it become possible after the MPA has taken various steps following the demand of Mongla Port users and different stakeholders including Bangladesh Jute Association and Frozen Foods Exporters Association.

Mongla port

