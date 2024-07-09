8 years ago China's Xi visited with a $24b cheque. What was the result?

Eight years ago, the then Chinese President Xi Jinping was warmly welcomed into Bangladesh with a fighter jet escort and 21 gun salute.

He went on to hold a historic meeting with host Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

It was the first visit of a Chinese head of state to Bangladesh in 30 years, but it also represented a $24 billion credit line to Bangladesh, set to finance 27 various development projects.

Chinese state-media heralded the visit as a diplomatic "milestone" of "historic significance," as the two countries will sign at least 21 agreements amounting to nearly $40 billion investment in Bangladesh.

Reuters also reported on the loan, the biggest foreign credit line to date for Bangladesh.

The deal came after of a series of investments made by Chinese companies in Bangladesh in the past several months — including a $1.1 billion deal signed by Chinese cable manufacturer Jiangsu Etern Co. to strengthen the South Asian country's power grid, and a $3.1 billion deal by China Railway Group to build nearly 170 km of railroads connecting the capital Dhaka to southwestern cities.

However, how far this line of credit went, sparked a number of questions.

Beyond the completion of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram – which took 6 years – the the Economic Relations Division (ERD) noted that a total of 10 projects have been signed with China in the last seven years, with the number of completed projects standing at only three.

As of November 2023, the remaining 17 projects remained at the initial stage with no formal implementation.

While hailed as a great success for Bangladesh at the time, the international community viewed it in a more subdued manner.

Where did that leave India?

India is traditionally Bangladesh's closest ally, with many cultural societal and historical ties.

However ,China is India's largest rival on the world stage, and the signs of growing closeness from Bangladesh and India resulted in some concern.

PM Sheikh Hasina dismissed those concerns, saying "[Due to the increased economic ties] the purchasing power of our people will increase, and who will be the bigger beneficiary of that in our region? India. India is best poised to benefit from the Bangladeshi market. You should realise that."

She has since reaped the rewards of friendships with both countries, receiving political support from India and a source of funds from China.