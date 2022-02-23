8 new services added to Bida's online OSS portal

Four more service providers were added to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's (BIDA) online one-stop-service (OSS) portal on Tuesday (23 February).

Bida signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Explosives, Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers, One Bank Limited and Meghna Bank Limited for system integration in this regard.

The newly added providers will provide 8 types of services.

The Department of Explosives will provide two services: issuance of explosives license and renewal of explosives license. The Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers will provide four services: No objection certificate of boiler import, boiler registration along with the issuance and r ofenewal of boiler certificate and change of ownership. One Bank and Meghna Bank will provide online bank account opening services.

Mohsina Yasmin, a Bida executive member said: "Bidais working towards providing maximum services. We have already come up with 56 services from 18 companies. Today, 8 services of four more organisations have been added. However, despite so many arrangements, the service recipients are not coming to us much."